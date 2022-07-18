Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. CWM LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

