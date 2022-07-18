Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 569 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NWL opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

