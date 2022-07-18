Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

HII opened at $204.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

