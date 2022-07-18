Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

