Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Tobam purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

