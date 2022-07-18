Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

