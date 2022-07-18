Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of RL opened at $93.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

