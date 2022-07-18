Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,048 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,016,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,867,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after buying an additional 361,498 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.