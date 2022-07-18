Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $56.97 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.