Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of FOX by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 3.4 %

FOX stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

