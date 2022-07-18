Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

