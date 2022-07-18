Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

HAS opened at $79.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

