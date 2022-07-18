Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $174.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

