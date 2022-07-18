Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

