Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $150.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.