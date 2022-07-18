Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in DaVita by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $85.47 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

