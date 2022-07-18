Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $41.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

