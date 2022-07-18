Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 196,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $24.62 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 381,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,906.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 300,405 shares of company stock worth $1,322,109 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

