Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $70.74 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

