Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Globe Life by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.