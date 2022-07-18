Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 824.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 492,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

