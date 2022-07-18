Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.64 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

