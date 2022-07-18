Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.55 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

