Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $11.80 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.