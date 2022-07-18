Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $354.01 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.66 and a 200 day moving average of $390.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.