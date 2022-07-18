Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,987,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,524 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of News by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,045,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

