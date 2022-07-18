Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,761 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 45.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

