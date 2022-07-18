Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,388 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

