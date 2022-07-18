Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,717,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.18.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $270.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.21. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

