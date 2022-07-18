Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,094 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.10 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

