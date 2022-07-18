Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 38,693 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $45.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

