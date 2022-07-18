Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $4,745,003.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $34.93 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

