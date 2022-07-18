Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $35.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

