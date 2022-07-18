Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

