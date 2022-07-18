Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 139,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.14 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.