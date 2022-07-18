Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.