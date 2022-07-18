Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.79 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.