Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,857 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $163.11 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

