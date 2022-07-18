Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,234 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $95.55 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

