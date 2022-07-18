Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,286 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 630,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in DXC Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1,671.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DXC opened at $28.74 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.