Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $112.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

