Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $340.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

