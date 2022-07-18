Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,291 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,697 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 597,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

