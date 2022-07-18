Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after buying an additional 504,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

SASR stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

