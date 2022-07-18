Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $159.38 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

