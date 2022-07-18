Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Chubb stock opened at $184.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average is $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

