CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CNO opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.