Comerica Bank Acquires 1,447 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Campus Communities

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.78 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACC. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

