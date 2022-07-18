Comerica Bank Acquires 22,746 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

