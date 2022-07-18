Comerica Bank Acquires 386 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,036 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $43.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

